Live
- 350 artistes to perform on 14 stages from airport to the programme venue for GBC guests
- CAB felicitates Manoj Tiwari with golden bat as he bids cricket goodbye
- PKL 10: Narender, Vishal Chahal help Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriors, break multiple records
- Athletics: Femke Bol breaks world indoor 400m record with 49.24 in Dutch Indoor Nationals
- PVL Season 3: Ahmedabad Defenders beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in battle of champions
- Pankaj Advani is top seed for CCI Snooker Classic; hoping to defend his title
- US engineers develop tiny ID tag that can reveal if an item is real or fake
- Delhi L-G inaugurates two All-Women Police Posts
- Kamal Nath spoke to Rahul Gandhi over phone: Congress leader
- Union ministers in Chandigarh for 4th round of talks with farmers
Just In
28,985 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct 7: Health Ministry
Highlights
Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday said that at least 28,985 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment in Gaza, media reports said.
Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday said that at least 28,985 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment in Gaza, media reports said.
“A total of 127 people died in the last 24 hours, and 68,883 people have been injured since war erupted on October 7,” the ministry said.
On October 7 last year, Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack killing nearly 1400 people while more 200 were taken hostage.
Since then Israel has been relentlessly bombing the Palestinian territories while the international community has called for the ceasefire between the two varying factions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS