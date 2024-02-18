  • Menu
28,985 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct 7: Health Ministry
Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday said that at least 28,985 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment in Gaza, media reports said.

“A total of 127 people died in the last 24 hours, and 68,883 people have been injured since war erupted on October 7,” the ministry said.

On October 7 last year, Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack killing nearly 1400 people while more 200 were taken hostage.

Since then Israel has been relentlessly bombing the Palestinian territories while the international community has called for the ceasefire between the two varying factions.

