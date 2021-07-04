31 perish in Philippine plane crash

Manila: A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing Sunday, killing at least 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground, while at least 50 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said.

Some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon in the periphery of the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said.

Two of six villagers who were hit on the ground have died. Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing.

The aircraft had 96 people on board, including three pilots and five crew and the rest were army personnel, the military said, adding 17 soldiers remained unaccounted for by nightfall.