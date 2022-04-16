  • Menu
32 die in Zimbabwean bus accident
At least 32 people died when a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian church was involved in an accident in Chipinge, southeastern Zimbabwe.

Harare: At least 32 people died when a bus carrying members of the Zion Christian church was involved in an accident in Chipinge, southeastern Zimbabwe.

State broadcaster ZBC reported on Friday that nearly 40 others were seriously injured in the accident which happened near the Jopa market at around 11 p.m. on Thursday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

This marks a bad beginning to the Easter weekend.

