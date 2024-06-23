Live
37 to be punished over colliery gas blast in China
A total of 37 people will be subject to punishment for their roles in a colliery gas blast in east China's Anhui Province, the Anhui branch of the National Mine Safety Administration has announced.
Suggestions for the punishments were revealed in an investigation report on the gas explosion that happened on March 11 at the Xieqiao coal mine of Huaihe Energy.
The accident left nine people dead and 15 others injured, reports Xinhua news agency.
The in-depth investigation report said that the gas explosion was a production safety accident as a result of inadequate gas control and ineffective personnel evacuation, with the measures taken failing to eliminate the source of the fire.
