4 killed, 3 injured in firing at passenger vehicles in Pakistan

12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
Islamabad: At least four people, including two security personnel, were killed and three others injured on Sunday in firing at two passenger vehicles in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.
The gunmen targeted the vehicles with automated weapons, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran was quoted as saying by Dawn.
Police, security forces, and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.
Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
