5 Indian youths named Eco-Heroes

Washington: Five youths from India have been named among 17 teen environmental activists from across the globe to receive the 2023 International Young Eco-Hero Award who have taken initiatives to tackle the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The young eco-warriors who were recognised for their efforts by the US-based non-profit organisation.

"Action For Nature", are Eiha Dixit from Meerut, Manya Harsha from Bengaluru, Nirvaan Somany and Mannat Kaur from New Delhi and Karnav Rastogi from Mumbai. The International Young Eco-Hero Awards programme recognises and encourages children and teens from ages 8 to 16 who have taken action towards solving the most critical environmental issues.