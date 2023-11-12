Live
5.0-magnitude quake rocks Fiji Islands region
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Fiji Islands region on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
Suva: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Fiji Islands region on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The temblor that hit the region at 0239 GMT was epicentred at 20.68 degrees south latitude and 178.37 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 577.5 km.
