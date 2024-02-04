  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

5.2-magnitude quake hits Peru

5.2-magnitude quake hits Peru
x
Highlights

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted near coast of northern Peru, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted near coast of northern Peru, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The temblor that hit the region at 2331 GMT was epicentred at 8.03 degrees south latitude and 79.73 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 122.5 km.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X