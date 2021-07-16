5.5-magnitude quake jolts Japan

Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale on Friday struck off the Hachijojima Islands in Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 1.20 p.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 33.2 degrees north and a longitude of 139.4 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.