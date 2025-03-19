Live
A Joyous Moment. Sunita Williams Back on Earth
After ardouous nine monthdun stay at the International Space Station (ISS) the Gujarati orgin women Sunita Williams has safely returned to earth at 3.27 am IST on Wednesday.
She and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore have safely returned to Earth, marking the end of a prolonged and unplanned stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying Williams, Wilmore along with astronaut Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov returned home with a gentle, on-target splashdown off Florida's Gulf Coast near Tallahassee.
Originally planned as a routine eight-day mission, their journey extended to nine months unexpectedly due to technical malfunctions that prevented their spacecraft from making a safe return.
As she landed, Mehsana district burst into celebrations. Special prayers were offered in her ancestral temple.