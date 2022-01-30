A Pakistani Youngster Kills His Mother And Three Siblings While Playing PUBG

According to police in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province, a 14-year-old boy killed his entire family, including his mother and two minor sisters, while reportedly over the influence playing the online game PUBG.

Nahid Mubarak, a 45-year-old doctor, was found dead in Lahore's Kahna neighbourhood alongside her 22-year-old son Taimur and two daughters aged 17 and 11.

As per the statements released by the police, it mentioned that her son, who was unharmed and is the family's sole survivor, turned out to be the murderer. It explained that by the effects of the PUBG addict admitted to killing her mother and brothers. He has developed certain psychological troubles as a result of investing so much time playing the online game.

Police said during the investigation that Nahid, was a divorcee who used to chastise the youngster for not paying attention in class and spending most of his time playing PUBG. The day, when the incident took place started behen Nahid chastised the youngster for his behaviour over the game. Afterwards, the boy got her mother's revolver from a cupboard and killed her and his three other siblings in the back of the head while they were sleeping.

However, according to the statement, the following morning, the boy raised an alarm, prompting the neighbours to summon the cops. At the time, the youngster informed authorities he was on the upper floor of the house and didn't skills his family was slain.

Nahid bought the licenced pistol for her family's safety, according to police, who added that the weapon has yet to be found from a drain where the child put it. They stated that the suspect's blood-stained cloth has been found.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth similar crime linked to the online game in Lahore. When the primary incidence came to light in 2020, then-capital city policeman Zulfiqar Hameed proposed banning the sport to save lots of many kids' lives, time, and future. In the previous two years, three young players of the sport have committed suicide, with the authorities citing PUBG because the explanation for death in their papers.