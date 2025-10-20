Afghanistan: Nine people injured in explosion inside mosque in Parwan

As many as nine people were injured when a hand grenade exploded inside a mosque during evening prayers in Afghanistan's Parwan province, local officials said on Monday.

The explosion took place during evening prayers in Shinwari district on Sunday, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. Officials said the blast took place after a man accidentally dropped a grenade he was carrying.

Nine people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said the condition of several victims remains unknown.

According to witnesses, the man who dropped the grenade was a member of the Taliban and also suffered injuries in the explosion.

No further details regarding the identity of the suspect or why he was carrying a weapon in the mosque have been released by the authorities.

The incident comes weeks after a similar attack took place in Bamiyan province, when armed men opened fire on worshippers during prayers.

Residents have requested the authorities to improve the security of the mosque and stop armed individuals from entering prayer areas.

Earlier in September, five people were killed and three others injured after an explosion took place in a migrant area at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, deteriorating the humanitarian crisis in the region. An explosion struck the migrant camp area in Chaman near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Khaama Press reported.

Deputy Commissioner Habib Bangalzai stated that the blast took place at a taxi stand where Afghan migrants and residents were present. Following the explosion, rescue teams quickly reached the site. Bangalzai stated that five people were killed while three other injured people were taken to the government hospital in Chaman.

The attack took place amid Pakistan's mass deportations of Afghan migrants, compelling thousands of families to leave their homes and livelihoods and return to harsh conditions. Overcrowding, food shortages and lack of shelter at Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossings have deteriorated the humanitarian situation.