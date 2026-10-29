Afghanistan: Two killed, 10 injured in road accidents in Logar

Kabul: At least two people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in eastern Afghanistan's Logar province, the official Bakhtar News Agency reported on Thursday.

The mishaps occurred on the outskirts of Pul-e-Alam city, the provincial capital, and in Mohammad Agha district of the province on Wednesday, killing two commuters and injuring 10 others, Bakhtar quoted Mawlawi Ahmadullah Anas, the provincial police spokesman, as saying.

Anas attributed both accidents to reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic regulations. All the injured have been transferred to nearby health facilities for treatment, though several remain in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On October 24, at least four people were killed and eight others injured when a passenger vehicle overturned in Afghanistan's remote northern province of Badakhshan, local media reported.

The accident occurred as the car was heading from the Kofab and Yaftal districts of the province, Ariana News quoted a local official as saying.

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the crash. The injured were transferred to the provincial hospital for medical treatment.

Badakhshan, a sparsely populated and mountainous province, is characterised by rugged terrain and limited road infrastructure, factors that frequently contribute to traffic accidents in the region.

On September 23, eight commuters were killed, and four others sustained injuries in a road accident in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province, a local police official reported.

The fatal incident occurred in the Gazestan region, Kalafgan district, after a vehicle veered off the road and overturned, killing eight travellers on the spot and injuring four others, said Naqibullah Masroor, the provincial police spokesman.

The injured were shifted to the provincial hospital of Takhar, said Masroor, adding that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

On September 22, one traveller was killed and nine others injured after a mini-bus plunged into a ravine in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, said Mohammad Yunus Yusufzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police.

The deadly accident took place in Padpakh district, the official said, adding that police personnel rushed to the site of the accident and transferred the injured to a hospital in the provincial capital Mehtarlam.