Africa CDC inks deal with lobby group to strengthen public health systems

Nairobi: The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced that it had signed an agreement with Africa Public Health Foundation (APHF), a Nairobi-based health lobby, to enhance the resilience of public health systems across the continent amid multiple challenges.
The two organisations said in a joint statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the partnership will revolve resource mobilization, advocate for improved policies, and foster private sector engagement to revitalise Africa's public health systems.
Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC, said that the strategic engagement with APHF will be pivotal in ensuring robust, adequately resourced, and well-equipped public health systems on the continent.
"The Africa Public Health Foundation is pivotal in facilitating resource mobilization for Africa CDC, enhancing public health systems across African Union members, and supporting the implementation of the new public health order," Kaseya said.
Some of the priority areas under the partnership includes workforce re-skilling and expanding local manufacturing capacities for vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.
The two organizations will also cooperate with other stakeholders within Africa's broader health ecosystem to preempt or respond effectively to recurring health emergencies.
Bernard Haufiku, APHF Governing Council chair and founder, said the agreement with Africa CDC will enhance response to enhance responses to disease outbreaks such as Covid-19, Ebola, Marburg, and Cholera, while also addressing resource and capacity gap.