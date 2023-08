After BRICS, Putin to skip G20 summit in Delhi as well

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi next month, the Kremlin announced on Friday, saying he has a "busy schedule" and the main focus is still the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The G20 world leaders' summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia. "No, the president has no such plans,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. He said the format of Putin's participation would be determined later. Russia launched a "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. India has been pressing for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Peskov recalled that Putin participated in this week's BRICS summit in Johannesburg remotely.