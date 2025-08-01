  • Menu
After France, UK, Canada ready to recognise Palestine

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in...

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, in a fresh diplomatic blow to Israel as it faces increasingly intensifying international criticism over the war in Gaza.

He said the move was “predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms,” including elections in 2026, anti-corruption measures, and a demilitarized Palestinian state. Carney stressed he was “not in any way or shape minimizing that scale of that task.”

