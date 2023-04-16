An Indian National Dies Amid Clashes In Sudan After Being Hit By Stray Bullets

In the midst of army-paramilitary skirmishes in Sudan on Sunday, an Indian national named Albert Augestine passed away from his wounds. The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted aboit the incident. Augestine was struck by a stray bullet on Saturday while working for the Dal Group Corporation in the African nation. Embassy is in contact with the patient's family and the relevant medical authorities to make additional arrangements.





All Indians living in the troubled nation were advised to take "utmost care and stay indoors" by the embassy on Saturday. The delegation also advised Indian travellers to Sudan to postpone their trip.



According to sources, the number of those killed in the bloody conflict between the armed forces and a potent paramilitary group has increased to 56. According to the Sudan Doctors' Committee, at least 595 persons were hurt throughout Sudan. AFP stated that after the paramilitaries claimed possession of the presidential palace, Khartoum airport, and other crucial institutions, explosions and gunfire erupted on the deserted streets of Khartoum.

The Sudanese air force encouraged residents to stay inside as it conducted airstrikes against bases of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, but the army rejected the reports in a statement late Saturday (RSF). The national airline of Saudi Arabia, Saudia, earlier reported that one of its aircraft had exposed to bullet damage while carrying passengers and crew and waiting to take off.

Meanwhile, S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, expressed his condolences for the loss and promised the grieving family complete support. The minister voiced worry over the circumstances in Khartoum and added that every small changes were being watched.