Arson attacks paralyse French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

Paris: France's high-speed rail network was hit Friday with widespread and “criminal” acts of vandalism including arson attacks, paralyzing travel to Paris from across the rest of France and Europe, and thwarting Olympic athletes from travel, only hours before the grand opening ceremony of the Games. French officials condemned the attacks as “criminal actions,” though they said there was no sign of a direct link to the Games.

Prosecutors in Paris opened a national investigation saying the crimes could carry sentences of 10 to 20 years. “It's a hell of a way to start the Olympics,” said Sarah Moseley, a 42-year-old traveler waiting at the Gare du Nord station in Paris as she learned that her train to London was delayed by the rail chaos.

As Paris authorities geared up for a spectacular parade on and along the Seine River, three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est, causing disruptions that affected hundreds of thousands of travelers.

