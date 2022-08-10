Australia state to hand out free masks to curb Covid spread

Melbourne: Authorities in Australia's Victoria state have announced that free masks will be handed out to the community in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the announcement, than 3 million free N95 and KN95 masks would be given to the community through state-run testing sites and community health services across the state the next four to six weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.



Every person that presents for either a free rapid antigen or PCR test will receive one box of 10 N95 masks, along with instructions on how best to wear them to reduce transmission.



"Wearing a mask, staying up to date with your vaccinations and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated are all steps Victorians and businesses can take to manage their own Covid-19 risk this winter and into the future," the state's Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas.



The policy was well received by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP), which represents the nation's general practitioners.



RACGP President Karen Price said the announcement is an indication that the Victoria government is listening to medical experts.



"The expert advice is clear that masks limit community transmission of Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses including influenza," she said.



"I know that wearing a mask isn't fun and can be slightly uncomfortable but remember that taking this small step can help drive down Covid-19 numbers across Victoria."

The state reported 5,898 cases and 52 deaths to the virus in the past 24 hours till 10 a.m. Wednesday, some of which came from historical data over the last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,844 people have died in the state, the highest death toll of any Australian state or territory.

The RACGP has been urging states across the nation to remain vigilant and fight what it has termed "Covid complacency", especially as many health mandates have been removed.