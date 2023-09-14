Live
- Chandrababu Arrest- The investigating authorities should have maintained restraint says Kishan Reddy
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
- Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop
Just In
Australia's population growth hits 15-year high
High overseas migration has driven Australia's rate of population growth to its highest level in 15 years, according to official data issued on Thursday.
High overseas migration has driven Australia's rate of population growth to its highest level in 15 years, according to official data issued on Thursday.
The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that the country's population grew by 2.17 per cent in the 12 months to the end of March to 26.47 million people, reports Xinhua news agency.
It marked the highest annual growth rate since the population grew by 2.19 pe rcent in the 12 months to the end of December 2008.
Beidar Cho, head of demography at the ABS, said in a media release on Thursday that an influx of migrants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest factor in the population surge.
"Thirteen months after international borders were re-opened, net overseas migration accounted for 81 per cent of growth and added 454,400 people to the population in the year to March 2023," he said.
By comparison, in the 12 months to the end of March 2022 the population grew by 1.0 per cent, with Australia's international borders closed for the majority of that span.
ABS data showed that 681,000 migrants arrived in Australia in the year to March 2023, an increase of 103 per cent from the previous year, and 226,600 people left the country to live overseas.
Natural increase in the population was 108,800 people, with 301,200 births and 192,300 deaths registered in the year to March.
Deaths were 7.9 per cent higher than the 12 months to March 2022 and births 3.4 per cent lower.
Population growth over the 12 months was highest in the state of Western Australia at 2.8 per cent and lowest in the island state of Tasmania at 0.4 per cent.