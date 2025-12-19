Bangladesh Interim Government Denounces Lynching Of Hindu Man Amid Unrest

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has issued a strong condemnation of the reported lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, describing the act as unacceptable and contrary to the values of a new Bangladesh. The incident comes at a time of heightened tension across the country following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

In an official statement shared publicly by Yunus’s press secretary, the administration expressed deep sorrow and anger over the killing, stating that violence of any kind has no place in the nation’s future. The government warned that those responsible for the brutal act would face strict punishment and would not be allowed to evade justice.

The statement also denounced a wider pattern of unrest, including intimidation, arson, and attacks on life and property, and urged citizens to stand firmly against hatred and provocation. The government called on people to maintain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations with professionalism and integrity, reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law.

As protests erupted across parts of the country after Hadi succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting, demonstrations grew increasingly intense. Protesters chanted slogans in his name and demanded swift action against those responsible for his death. Authorities responded by deploying additional police and paramilitary forces to prevent further escalation.

The unrest also saw attacks on media institutions, with offices of leading national newspapers vandalised and set on fire while staff members were still inside. The government expressed solidarity with journalists affected by the violence, calling attacks on the press an assault on truth itself. It praised their courage and assured them that full justice would be delivered.

In a late-night televised address, Yunus described Hadi as a martyr of the movement and vowed that there would be no leniency for those involved in his killing. He appealed to citizens for patience and restraint, emphasizing that accountability would be ensured through lawful means as the state works to restore order and stability.