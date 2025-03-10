Bangladesh: Students protest against rising gender-based violence, demand resignation of Home Advisor

Dhaka : Hundreds of students took to the streets in various parts of Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka, to protest against the rising incidents of sexual violence under the regime of current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Demanding justice for rape victims, stricter punishment for offenders, and resignation of the Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, agitating students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway in the early hours of Monday to highlight prevailing lawlessness in the country.

They warned that if the Yunus government cannot ensure the safety of women then it has no right to remain in power.

The recent case of a rape of a minor girl, who is currently fighting for her life in a hospital, by a middle-aged man has triggered protest marches across the country. "We have reached a point where we are all victims. The government cannot ensure our safety," one of the protestors told local journalists.

"No woman is safe, whether a child, a pregnant woman, a disabled person, or the elderly. This is not the Bangladesh we wanted. Rapists must face the death penalty. We refuse to tolerate another case of sexual violence," another angry protestor was quoted as saying by Bangladesh's Daily Star.

Students and teachers from several educational institutions, including Dhaka University, North South University, Independent University and Rajshahi University, have held demonstrations over the failing law and order situation in the country and the increasing cases of sexual violence.

On Sunday, the 'University Teachers' Network' held a gathering at Dhaka University's Aparajeyo Bangla where teachers and students of six universities participated. The attendees condemned the ongoing violence against women, discussed its root causes, and criticised the government failures.

During the meeting, Dhaka University Professor Tasneem Siraj Mahboob called for the dismissal of the Home Affairs Advisor. "Resignation is an honourable exit. He does not deserve that honour," leading Bangladeshi newspaper Dhaka Tribune quoted Mahboob as saying.

Hundreds of cases of violence against women have been reported from across Bangladesh since Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime came into power in August 2024.

"Society is descending into chaos, where lawlessness and criminal impunity are growing. The failure of law enforcement, compromises, and lack of accountability are empowering criminals," said Fauzia Moslem, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.