Manchu Manoj's FL from 'Bhairavam' is stunning
Krish Jagarlamudi ties knot to Dr. Priti Challa
Facing fire over 'Delhi gherao' remark, Tauqeer Raza says 'comments taken out of context'
Ecuador footballer Marco Angulo, 22, died following car crash
Rana, Sundeep Kishan unveils 'Devaki Nandana Vasudeva' trailer
Anakapalli District Introduces SWAT Team to Enhance Emergency Response
Reliance Energy to Invest ₹65,000 Crore in Andhra Pradesh, Creating 2.5 Lakh Jobs
'Kanguva' gears up for grand release: Director Siva shares exciting insights
Signal Adds Call Links and Emoji Reactions, Rivals Zoom and Meet
Cong and Shiv Sena struck common ground in Maha to foster brotherhood: Sandeep Dikshit
Bangladesh: Trade fair held in Dhaka, provides one-stop platform to businesses
Highlights
An international trade fair has been held in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to help companies from the region showcase products and services, build networks, understand industry trends and foster international trade relations.
Dhaka: An international trade fair has been held in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to help companies from the region showcase products and services, build networks, understand industry trends and foster international trade relations.
The trade fair, which is being held in Dhaka, will end on November 23.
It has offered businesses from the region and beyond a one-stop platform. A total of 288 stalls have been set up at the fair, reports Xinhua news agency.
The exhibition showcased a wide range of products, including machinery, equipment and materials for agriculture and gardening, chemical products and electronic items.
