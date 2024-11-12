  • Menu
Bangladesh: Trade fair held in Dhaka, provides one-stop platform to businesses

Dhaka: An international trade fair has been held in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to help companies from the region showcase products and services, build networks, understand industry trends and foster international trade relations.

The trade fair, which is being held in Dhaka, will end on November 23.

It has offered businesses from the region and beyond a one-stop platform. A total of 288 stalls have been set up at the fair, reports Xinhua news agency.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of products, including machinery, equipment and materials for agriculture and gardening, chemical products and electronic items.

