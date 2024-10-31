  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Beijing activates alert for air pollution

Beijing activates alert for air pollution
x
Highlights

Beijing is set for a period of air pollution from Thursday to Saturday, with the city issuing an alert on Thursday for heavy pollution.

Beijing: Beijing is set for a period of air pollution from Thursday to Saturday, with the city issuing an alert on Thursday for heavy pollution.

According to the municipal ecology and environment bureau, the polluted weather is due to adverse meteorological conditions, regional transmission and pollution accumulation.

It is expected that on Sunday, the air quality in Beijing will improve due to the strong cold air, Xinhua news agency reported.

Citizens are advised to stay indoors, wear masks, and promptly clean their face and exposed skin.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick