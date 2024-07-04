Live
Just In
Britain Decides: Sunak or Starmer?
As the UK's general elections commence, the future of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Keir Starmer hangs in the balance. With Sunak's Conservative Party facing voter discontent after 14 years in power, both leaders make their final pitches to sway the electorate in a high-stakes election.
In a pivotal moment for British politics, the future of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Keir Starmer is uncertain as the UK goes to the polls. Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, voted in his Yorkshire constituency, while Starmer and his wife Victoria cast their ballots in Camden, North London. Both leaders concluded their intense six-week campaigns with distinct messages: Sunak warned against a Labour 'supermajority', while Starmer urged caution over complacency amidst strong polling numbers.
The election sees candidates across 650 constituencies in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This year marks the compulsory introduction of identification documents at polling stations. As 40,000 polling booths opened nationwide, the electorate began casting their votes, with postal ballots also being an option. The first results are anticipated before midnight local time, with exit polls providing early indications of the outcome.
Sunak's last-ditch efforts to avoid a widely expected electoral defeat focused on traditional Tory voters, using a fear-based message against Labour's tax policies. Conversely, Labour's Starmer emphasized continued voter turnout to counteract complacency. Polling experts predict a low turnout similar to the 67 percent from the 2019 general election, with Labour poised for a significant victory that could see Starmer become Prime Minister.