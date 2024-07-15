Brunei holds grand parade to mark 78th royal birthday

Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei held the traditional Grand Parade on Monday, which will set off a series of events to celebrate the 78th birthday of Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.



The event took place at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien, a renowned park in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital city of Brunei, where state dignitaries, grassroots leaders, and other distinguished guests were all dressed in traditional costumes for the event on Monday.

Personnel from the Royal Brunei Land Force, Royal Brunei Navy, Royal Brunei Air Force, Royal Brunei Police Force, and members of uniformed government departments and associations were inspected by the monarch, according to a report by the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

There are many activities planned for the royal birthday celebrations, including the get-together and traditional Junjung Ziarah ceremonies with people from all the four districts of Brunei, the report said, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brunei is an oil-rich country in Southeast Asia, located in the northern area of the island of Borneo, with a population of over 450,000 and a high level of social welfare.