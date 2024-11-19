Live
Cambodia's parliament to approve new Foreign Minister
Phnom Penh: Cambodia's National Assembly (NA) will hold a plenary session on Wednesday to approve a new foreign minister, NA Secretary General Leng Peng Long said.
Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will be re-appointed as a deputy prime minister and foreign minister, replacing current Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, said Leng Peng Long in a press statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
He added that Sok Chenda Sophea will remain a deputy prime minister.
It will be the second minor cabinet reshuffle since Prime Minister Hun Manet took office in August 2023 for a five-year term.
In September this year, the National Assembly approved the appointments of Minister of Tourism Sok Soken as the minister of inspection, and Minister of Inspection Huot Hak as the minister of tourism.