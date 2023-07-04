  • Menu
Canada honours Sikh police officer with top post

Baltej Singh Dhillon, a veteran Canadian Sikh police officer who was a part of the team that probed the 1985 Kanishka Air India terror attack, has become the first South Asian chair of an agency that promotes safe and healthy workplaces in British Columbia province, in Toronto.

Toronto: Baltej Singh Dhillon, a veteran Canadian Sikh police officer who was a part of the team that probed the 1985 Kanishka Air India terror attack, has become the first South Asian chair of an agency that promotes safe and healthy workplaces in British Columbia province. Dhillon. was appointed to chair the WorkSafeBC's board of directors for a three-year term, effective June 30.

