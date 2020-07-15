China denies funerals for soldiers killed in Galwan

Beijing: It seems China is not willing to recognise the ultimate sacrifice made by its soldiers for the country as the government is pressuring the families of soldiers who died in Galwan face-off to not conduct burials and in-person funeral ceremonies, according to a United States intelligence assessment.

The bloody brawl between Chinese and Indian troops took place on June 15 in which both sides suffered casualties. India said that 20 of its soldiers have been martyred in the clash.

American intelligence believes that 35 of the Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash.

Even after the one month of the incident, China has still not disclosed how many of its soldiers were killed in the incident.

The grieving Chinese families who have lost their loved ones in the clash are being mistreated by the Chinese government. First, the Chinese government refused to accept the casualties on its side following the incident and now it has denied burial of the fallen soldiers.

According to the US intelligence assessment, China is not accepting that its soldiers have been killed in the showdown in order to cover up an episode that Beijing appears to consider a blunder, reported the US News.

Meanwhile, asserting that the "Chinese predatory world view" has no place in the 21st century, the Trump administration, in a major policy decision on Monday, categorically rejected the territorial claims made by Beijing in South China Sea, stating that it has no legal grounds to unilaterally impose its will on the region.