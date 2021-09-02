China positive to Russian plan for stable Afghan

Beijing: China on Thursday reacted positively to a Russian proposal to convene a new meeting of the 'Extended Troika' on Afghanistan in Kabul - the first such conference since the Taliban seized power last month.

Russia plans to convene a new meeting of the 'Extended Troika' on Afghanistan in Kabul after the resumption of commercial flights, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

"We believe we should contribute to urgent stabilisation jointly with other international partners," Morgulov said.

"To that end, we plan to convene a new meeting of the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, in Kabul as soon as there are conditions.

I mainly refer to the resumption of the Kabul airport operation for commercial civil aviation flights," he said.