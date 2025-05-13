China’s Humanoid Robots Poised to Revolutionize Manufacturing with AI Power

In a Shanghai warehouse, humanoid robots work relentlessly, folding clothes, making sandwiches, and completing other tasks for up to 17 hours a day. The aim is to gather data that will refine these robots, creating machines that are set to transform the workforce and manufacturing processes globally.

Chinese humanoid robot startup AgiBot, which operates this facility, envisions a future where robots could not only assemble products but also assemble themselves. The technology promises to change the way humans work, live, and interact with machines.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his recent visit to AgiBot’s Shanghai facility, emphasized the significance of robots for the country’s future, even joking that these machines might one day form a football team. The push for innovation in this sector coincides with Xi’s broader call for private firms to help propel China’s economy amidst global challenges like trade tensions and population decline.

China is striving to build an industrial revolution driven by AI-powered humanoid robots to keep its manufacturing edge and overcome economic hurdles. Chinese humanoid robots are now not just feats of technology but are being equipped with AI to make them commercially viable for real-world applications.

AI Advancements and Government Support Fuel Growth

China’s rapid strides in humanoid robotics owe much to significant advancements in AI, backed by homegrown tech giants like DeepSeek, and strong government subsidies. Over the past year alone, the government has allocated over $20 billion to the sector, with an additional $137 billion fund earmarked to support AI and robotics startups. In 2024, state procurement for humanoid robots soared to 214 million yuan from just 4.7 million yuan the previous year.

China’s focus on building a competitive edge in humanoid robotics is also supported by its well-established supply chain, which allows for the efficient production of robot components at competitive prices. Experts predict that by 2030, humanoid robot production costs could be halved, making them accessible for large-scale deployment across factories and other industries.

Impact on Manufacturing and Labor Force

China’s push to adopt humanoid robots is poised to reshape manufacturing. With major strides in robot agility, including feats like running marathons and performing acrobatics, humanoids are moving beyond the realm of novelty. The Chinese government sees these robots as a potential solution to labor shortages, particularly in industries like elderly care, where the aging population is placing growing demands on services.

However, the rise of humanoid robots has sparked discussions about the future of employment. With over 123 million workers in China's manufacturing sector, experts predict that intelligent robots could replace a significant portion of this workforce. Some lawmakers have even proposed an AI unemployment insurance program to support displaced workers.

While there are concerns about job losses, the Chinese government suggests that the long-term benefits of automation will outweigh the short-term disruptions, with a particular focus on relieving humans from dangerous or repetitive jobs.

The Road Ahead

As humanoid robots become more advanced and capable of performing complex tasks, the global manufacturing landscape will change. With China at the forefront of this technological shift, the potential for economic growth, productivity improvements, and new job creation in emerging sectors looks promising. However, how China manages the social and economic challenges posed by widespread automation will be key to shaping its future role in the global economy.