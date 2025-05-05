Live
Cinco de Mayo Celebrations Canceled in US Cities Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown
Several U.S. cities cancel Cinco de Mayo celebrations due to fears over Trump’s immigration crackdown, including parades in Chicago and Philadelphia.
Several U.S. cities have canceled Cinco de Mayo celebrations in 2025 due to heightened fears surrounding President Donald Trump’s ongoing crackdown on immigration. The holiday, which commemorates Mexico's victory over French forces in the 1862 Battle of Puebla, is typically marked with vibrant parades, music, traditional attire, and festive events. However, recent concerns about immigration raids and enforcement efforts have led to the cancellation of celebrations in major cities.
In Chicago, the annual Cinco de Mayo parade in the Pilsen neighborhood was called off after city officials raised safety concerns for participants, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramped up its efforts. Similarly, the Carnaval de Puebla parade in South Philadelphia, a decades-old tradition, was also canceled due to the fear of aggressive immigration enforcement.
Although Cinco de Mayo is celebrated across the U.S., especially among Mexican-American communities, it is not a major holiday in Mexico itself. The significance of the holiday in the U.S. grew during the Chicano Movement of the 1960s and 1970s, and since the 1980s, it has become a widely commercialized event, with restaurants and bars offering special deals and drinks. Despite this, the celebrations have faced criticism for their Americanization, especially as the U.S. embraces the holiday more enthusiastically than Mexico, where it’s often considered a more local, regional event.
In other parts of the U.S., such as Flint, Michigan, celebrations were canceled due to weather-related concerns, with live music and Mexican cuisine expected to be postponed.
As the Trump administration continues its hardline immigration policies, many communities are grappling with the decision to celebrate amidst a climate of fear and uncertainty.