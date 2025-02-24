Congo President to form 'unity' govt to tackle security crisis

Kinshasa: The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi announced sweeping changes, including forming a "government of national unity" to prevent the security crisis in the eastern part of the country from spiralling into a broader regional war.

"The President of the Republic announces that he is certainly moving towards a Congolese national unity government and changes within the leadership of the Sacred Union," a presidency spokesperson said on X, without giving further details.

On Saturday, the Congolese president met with members of the Sacred Union, the ruling parliamentary coalition composed of Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) and allied parties.

The meeting focused mainly on the security situation, marked by advances of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels. The rebel force has captured numerous cities and townships, including Goma and Bukavu, the capital cities of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, respectively.

Tshisekedi said changes are necessary at both the political and military levels, mentioning a "complete overhaul" of the army to address security challenges and "internal betrayals."

"The fight will be tough, but we will not give up. We must dismantle this system," the DRC President said during Saturday's meeting while rejecting any possibility of direct negotiation with the M23 rebels.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling on M23 rebels to immediately cease their offensive in eastern DRC and demanding that Rwandan forces stop supporting the armed group and withdraw from the country.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting M23, while Rwanda says that the Congolese army has allied with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a Rwandan rebel group accused of participating in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi ethnic group.

"We are certainly making diplomatic gains, but we must remain vigilant and active," said Tshisekedi.

Diplomatic efforts have been launched at both the international and regional levels, most recently at the 38th African Union (AU) Summit, which called for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire and the "immediate withdrawal" of M23.

However, efforts to broker peace have repeatedly stalled. In December, an AU-led summit planned as part of the Luanda Process peace initiative aimed to bring Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame to the negotiating table, but it was abruptly cancelled.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned on Friday that the conflict in the DRC could spiral into a broader regional crisis. "The potential for regional spillover from the conflict in the DRC is a reality," Lacroix said on social media platform X, echoing concerns shared by several international and regional leaders, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A regional escalation must be avoided at all costs," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the AU summit in Addis Ababa. "There is no military solution. The deadlock must end, and dialogue must begin."

The mineral-rich eastern DRC remains a key conflict factor as various groups compete for control over resources such as coltan, tin, tantalum and gold.

More than 400,000 Congolese, mainly women and children, have arrived in Burundi since February for international protection, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reported on Friday. In North Kivu, over 500,000 people were forced to flee their homes in January alone.