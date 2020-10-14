'Covid-free' Trump offers to 'kiss everyone' at election rally

Washington : Less than two weeks after he tested positive for corona virus, an exuberant United States President Donald Trump made a comeback to the campaign trail with a rally in Sanford, Florida stating that he felt "so powerful" that he wanted to "kiss everyone" in the audience.

Walking off Air Force One at the Orlando Sanford International Airport onto a stage, Trump played down the corona virus and said: "22 days from now we're going to win this state, we're going to win four more years at the White House."

"I feel so powerful," said Trump.

"I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ... everybody," he said. Prior to his speech Trump tossed masks into the crowd.

In a memorandum issued on Monday night, White House Physician Dr Sean Conley said that Trump "has tested negative, on consecutive days" using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card.

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral cultural data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication," he said.

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others," Conley said. At the rally, the President said that he was in great shape and that he was not an "old person", labelling the people who criticise this statement as "sickest of them all".

"I am not an old person. I am very young and I am in such perfect shape. I am in such great shape that and they said, Donald Trump misrepresented today again. He said he was in great shape, but he was young. These people are the sickest of them all," he added. In his address he said that United States has been teaching China as "they have never been taught before". "We have been beating China, we have been beating everybody.

Until the plague came, we were teaching China like they never have been taught before--they know it and they have told me that. They thought it could never happen We have been beating China and we have been beating everybody," Trump said.

Trump also slammed his counterpart, Joe Biden, for calling him a xenophobic for "locking down" China, "which was a terrible thing he called me." "When I locked down China, which was in January, ultimately admitted that I am right. Nobody acted as fast as I did. We saved millions of lives. We are at 210,000 deaths -- we shouldn't be at one. It is China's fault; they allowed this to happen, they allowed this to escape," he added.

Trump again reiterated the fact that his administration would be delivering a vaccine for COVID-19 adding that 'no country' has recovered the way the US has. "Under my administration, we are delivering a safe vaccine and a rapid recovery like nobody can. No country in the world has recovered the way we have recovered -- economically or otherwise," he said.

Resuming his re-election campaign from the battle ground State of Florida on Monday, Trump who is trailing behind his Democratic rival Biden in the run up to the November 3 elections, said that this is the most important election in the history of the United States.