Creativity, Not Code, Will Drive India’s Economic Future: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen says creativity, not code, will drive India's economy, highlighting AI's role and a partnership with TCS to enhance digital creativity.
At the WAVES 2025 tech summit in Mumbai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen emphasized that creativity—powered by artificial intelligence (AI)—will be the cornerstone of India’s future economic growth, surpassing traditional reliance on software coding.
Narayen, speaking at the event, announced Adobe’s initiative to train over 20 million Indians and 500,000 educators in digital creativity, in partnership with local organizations. The program will offer free access to Adobe’s creative tools to empower individuals and educators alike.
“India’s next wave of economic expansion will be rooted not in code, but in creativity,” said Narayen.
AI as a Catalyst for Creative Growth
Narayen highlighted how AI is transforming the creative landscape, enabling users to imagine, design, and build in unprecedented ways. By integrating AI into creative workflows, individuals can unlock new tools and perspectives that elevate productivity and innovation.
He also stressed the importance of developing AI models trained on Indian cultural, linguistic, and historical data, which can create a form of “digital sovereignty” and strengthen India’s global digital identity.
India’s Global Opportunity in Ethical AI
India has a unique chance to lead the global AI movement, Narayen said, not just through large language models (LLMs), AI agents, and low-code platforms, but also by championing ethical AI practices.
He noted that India’s strong foundation in mobile infrastructure and digital payments provides the perfect platform to foster AI-enabled business models, and that startups and enterprises can now rapidly prototype, test, and scale region-specific solutions.
Rising Creative Economy
With over 100 million content creators in India and a 10% annual growth in freelancers and small design studios, Narayen pointed to a creative economy on the rise. He also noted that over 500 million Indians consume OTT content on mobile phones—powered by the country’s globally recognized affordable mobile internet.
New Creative AI Partnership with TCS
In a major strategic move, Adobe announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to launch the AI-powered Creative Experience Studio (ACES). This studio will serve enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI tools for innovation in content, design, and digital experiences.