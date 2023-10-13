Damascus: Israeli airstrikes hit airports says Syria

Damascus : Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes on Thursday hit the international airports of the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging their runways and putting them out of service.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that no one was hurt in the attacks. The Israeli military declined to comment. They would be the first Israeli strikes on Syria since the militant Palestinian group Hamas carried out its deadly attacks in southern Israel. 'The airstrikes came a day before Iran's foreign minister was scheduled to visit Syria to meet officials over the volatile situation in the region. Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Israeli Energy Minister says that electricity and fuel will not be allowed to return to Gaza until Israeli hostages are released by Hamas. "No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter," says energy minister Israel Katz

The first chartered flight is expected to bring back around 230 people from Israel on Friday under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Palestinians in Gaza fleeing airstrikes crowded into UN-run schools while others are staying with relatives or even strangers who let them in. Lines formed outside bakeries and grocery stores during the few hours they dared open, as people tried to stock on food before shelves are emptied.