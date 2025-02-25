Live
Just In
Daylight Saving Time 2025: When to "Spring Forward" and What You Need to Know
Daylight saving time begins on March 9, 2025, requiring clocks to spring forward by one hour, bringing longer evenings and more daylight until November.
As daylight saving time (DST) approaches, many Americans are gearing up for the dreaded time change. This year, DST will begin on Sunday, March 9, 2025, requiring people to turn their clocks forward by one hour. While this means losing an hour of sleep, it also brings more daylight in the evenings, delaying sunset for those who enjoy outdoor activities after work or school.
Daylight saving time, which started in 1918 as a wartime measure, has been practiced twice a year ever since. However, it has sparked frustration for many, with the notable exception of two states that do not participate: Hawaii and most of Arizona. These states opted out due to concerns about adjusting clocks in regions with extreme climates.
Despite ongoing debates, no legislation has been passed to make DST permanent, although efforts have been made to either extend it year-round or eliminate it altogether.
What Is Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight saving time shifts the clock forward by one hour in the spring, making evenings longer. It runs from March to November, ending with a return to standard time in the fall.
Why Do We Observe Daylight Saving Time?
Contrary to popular belief, DST was not introduced to help farmers. In fact, farmers opposed it when it was first implemented. The primary reasons for DST are energy conservation and reducing crime, as longer daylight hours in the evening are thought to save energy and lower the chances of criminal activity after dark.
The History of DST
DST became a federal law in the U.S. with the Standard Time Act of 1918, which also established the country’s time zones. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) now oversees its observance. Though DST was repealed shortly after World War I, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 made it a nationwide practice, with some exceptions like Arizona and Hawaii.
As you prepare for the time change, be sure to mark your calendars and adjust your clocks ahead by one hour when March 9 rolls around.