Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 31,341: Palestinian ministry

Death toll in the Gaza Strip in Israel's military offensive has risen to 31,341, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

During the past 24 hours, 69 Palestinians were killed and 110 others wounded in the coastal enclave, pushing the total death toll to 31,341 and injuries to 73,134 since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some victims remained trapped under rubble due to heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, it said.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023

