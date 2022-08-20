Death toll rises to 21 after Russia's attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv: At least 21 people died after a Russian missile attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to Kiev officials.

A further nine people were pulled from the rubble of a residential building, dpa news agency quoted Ukraine's Civil Defence Service as saying in a Telegram post on Friday.

Kharkiv was rocked by massive attacks on Wednesday night, which destroyed two dormitories.

Several dozen people were also said to have been injured in the attack.

In a statement on Friday, Russia's Defence Ministry only confirmed attacks on localities outside Kharkiv, saying they were aimed just at military targets.

Kiev also reported five deaths and 10 injured civilians in the part of the neighbouring Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control.

In the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk, five civilians were killed and another 23 injured, according to local media reports.

The information could not be independently verified.