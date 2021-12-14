Delta strain strikes China ahead of Winter Olympics

Beijing: With two months left for the much-awaited Beijing Winter Olympics, China has reported a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 Delta variant sub-lineage AY.4. The first set of cases was reported in 138 individuals, the virus having transmitted locally among residents of Zhejiang province. This is the first time China has reported the new strain of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. According to reports, the confirmed cases were suspected to be carrying the virus between December 5 to 12. While most of them displayed vivid symptoms, one among the 138 was asymptomatic. The infections were confirmed after the mainland sent positive Covid samples for whole-genome sequencing. Following the confirmation of cases, local authorities have closed down inter-provincial borders and announced an array of measures like- restrictions on public gatherings, to curb the spread of the virus.



The report from Hangzhou, the provincial headquarters on Sunday said of the 138 in Zhejiang 44 cases were reported in Ningbo, 77 cases in Shaoxing and 17 cases were in the provincial capital of Hangzhou.

The whole-genome sequencing and analysis found that the cases in the three cities were caused by the Delta strain sub-lineage AY.4, which is stated to be more transmissible and carries a higher viral load than the original novel coronavirus, the report quoted an official with the Zhejiang provincial centre for disease control and prevention as saying.