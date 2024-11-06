  • Menu
Dengue claims 20 lives in Sri Lanka

Dengue has claimed the lives of 20 people so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the country's National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Wednesday.

Colombo: Dengue has claimed the lives of 20 people so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the country's National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Wednesday.

The NDCU said that the fatality rate accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases, and 42,820 patients had been reported during the year.

The Western Province accounts for 42.6 per cent of cases, the Nothern Province 11.4 per cent of cases, and the Central Province 10.6 per cent of cases.

Over 88,000 dengue cases were reported with 57 fatalities in the South Asian country last year.


