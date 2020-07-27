Doja Cat says she was coronavirus infected

Los Angeles : Singer Doja Cat has revealed she contracted coronavirus months after she said that she wasn't "scared" of the disease.

The 24-year-old artiste, who has since recovered from COVID-19, said she still doesn''t know how she caught the virus.

"I got COVID. Honestly, I don''t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don''t know how I got it, but I got it," she said during an interview on radio network Capital XTRA

The "Say So" hitmaker, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, said she is now okay after having a "four-day symptom freak out". In March, Doja Cat publicly mocked people who were concerned about the pandemic, dismissing the disease as "flu".