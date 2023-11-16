ED Renews Summons For American Millionaire Neville Roy Singham In NewsClick Money Laundering Probe

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued renewed summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the online news portal NewsClick. Singham, accused of disseminating Chinese propaganda in India, is reported to be residing in Shanghai, China.

The ED reissued the summons to Singham under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and these were formally communicated through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The authorities are seeking to question Singham to gather further insights into the financial transactions and potential money laundering activities associated with NewsClick. The case has gained attention due to its connection to allegations of spreading foreign propaganda, adding a geopolitical dimension to the investigation. The renewed summons indicate the investigative authorities' persistent efforts to unravel the complexities surrounding the financial affairs of NewsClick and Neville Roy Singham.