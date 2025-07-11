  • Menu
Egyptian-Italian Belly Dancer Sohila Tarek Haggag Arrested in Cairo Over Social Media Dance Videos

Egyptian-born Italian belly dancer Sohila Tarek Haggag, known as Linda Martino on Instagram, was arrested at Cairo Airport on June 22 for posting dance videos that authorities say were provocative and broke social norms.

She has 2.2 million followers and was charged with inciting immorality through "seductive" dancing and wearing revealing clothes.

At the time, she had a large amount of cash. The Italian embassy has asked for her release.

Haggag moved back to Egypt after leaving Italy and built a successful career. She may stay in jail for at least two more weeks.

Her case is part of a wider crackdown on online behavior under President Sisi. Other dancers have faced similar charges, and human rights groups have criticized Egypt’s vague cyber laws, which can lead to jail for content seen as immoral.

