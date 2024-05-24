Live
Eight killed in knife attack in China
Highlights
Wuhan: Eight people were killed and another injured in a knife attack in Hubei Province, central China, authorities said on Friday.
The attacker, a 53-year-old man surnamed Lu, reportedly suffers from mental illness, according to Xinhua news agency.
He fatally stabbed eight people and injured another on Thursday morning in Xiaowu Township in the city of Xiaogan.
The injured person did not sustain life-threatening wounds.
Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is underway.
