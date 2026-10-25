Europe Braces for Another Weekend of Unrest as Protests Turn Violent in Several Countries

Iran's nuclear ambitions are prompting possible military action by U.S. President Donald Trump against Tehran, as he leaves diplomatic talks on the table.

The United States could resume aerial attacks on Iran as early as Sunday, US President Donald Trump has said, but nonetheless, a diplomatic deal is still achievable with Tehran.

Trump spoke to reporters in Florida Saturday, saying Washington is considering options for military action or a “big, beautiful agreement” with Iran. But he did not say whether a final decision was made on additional strikes.

“Maybe tomorrow... There's a possibility I will. Additionally, there is a chance we will have a “big and beautiful” deal, Trump added, ANI reports.

Trump doubts Iran is keeping to the deal.

Expressing openness to negotiations, Trump asked if Tehran would be able to keep up its end of the deal with Washington.

“They're interested in making a deal, but if it's a deal they want to keep.

The remarks come as a sign of the confusion and uncertainty over the prospects for ending the conflict, as well as continued military operations.

Iran's Nuclear Programme is a major concern.

In an interview with Middle East Eye, Trump indicated his administration would want to make sure Iran never got a nuclear weapon, a goal that could be attainable through additional military action.

The comments by the US president come at a time when there have been talks in Washington with Tehran about ending the war. Trump previously said the U.S. would not target Iran prior to the next month's U.S. midterm elections.

His latest statement indicates, however, that any possible military action is still a long way off.

So far, Washington has not made a final determination on new strike action, and so a new round of fighting or a negotiated settlement is open.