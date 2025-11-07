FAA Announces Major Flight Reductions Amid Shutdown; See Which Airports Are Affected

The cutbacks are expected to begin on Friday morning as per FAA administrator Bryan Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. However, sources have told ABC News that initial reductions could start on Thursday.

ABC News also obtained the list of airports affected which include major hubs like Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson, Boston Logan, Chicago O'Hare, and all three airports within New York City as well as other airports. (See the complete details below.)

A person who is familiar with the plan stated that the reductions would begin with a minimum of 4% Friday and will gradually rise to 10 percent. The cuts to flights will apply to routes that are scheduled during the hours between a.m. until 10 p.m. International flights won't be affected.

Final FAA order that outlines the complete list of airports along with the full details of implementation is expected to be announced on Thursday.

"Our priority is to maintain the highest level of safety in U.S. airspace," Bedford stated during the press event. "This reduction isn't just about cutting services to lightly frequented airports. It's about alleviating pressure at the areas of congestion that are most crowded."

The announcement comes in the wake of remarks made by Secretary Duffy earlier in the week warning that airspace could need to be closed when the current circumstances continue through the week to come