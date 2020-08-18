Fantastic to see players of all levels getting back on course: Woods

London: Golfing great Tiger Woods has expressed his happiness at seeing golfers getting back to action after a period of lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a tough time for everyone around the world these past few months, and it's fantastic to see players of all levels getting back out there on the course. I'm excited to partner with GOLFTV and Discovery to bring this series to millions around the world and help people enjoy the game even more," Woods said.

Discovery Golf and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR have announced the release of the second season of the exclusive masterclass series 'My Game: tiger Woods'. The 10-part season launches globally on August 20 and sees the greatest player of the modern era take viewers through his shotmaking Secrets for the first time.

The series will be available to international audiences on GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Episode 1 will be free to view with the remainder of the series available to stream with a GOLFTV Live subscription.

Speaking on the new series, Woods said: "Shooting My Game Season 2 with Discovery was a great opportunity to dig deep and offer insight into how I approach and execute the different parts of my game."

"I've never revealed my thought process behind my shotmaking technique and course management in such detail before, so I am excited to share it with players and fans for the first time."

Discovery announced an exclusive multi-year content partnership with Woods in November 2018. Discovery launched GOLFTV in January 2019, as part of a ground-breaking 12-year strategic alliance with the PGA TOUR, and acquired Golf Digest in May 2019.