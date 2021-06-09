Fighter jet disappears from radars during Bulgarian-US drill

Sofia : A Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jet has disappeared from radars during a Bulgarian-US drill over the Black Sea, while a search and rescue operation is underway, the government said on Wednesday.

The MiG-29 aircraft lost radio communication and disappeared from radars at 00:45 (local time) on Wednesday when performing a training task during the tactical live fire exercise "Shabla 21," a statement said.



"A search and rescue operation was launched immediately and is ongoing," it said, adding that the exercise has been suspended.



According to the website of the country's Defense Ministry, "Shabla 21" began Monday and was planned to end Friday, involving more than 2,000 members of the military staff from the Armed Forces of Bulgaria and the United States, Xinhua reported.

