Fires kill 57 people in Vietnam in first six months

Highlights
Hanoi: A total of 2,222 fires happened in Vietnam in the first six months of this year, killing 57 people and injuring 45 others, according to the country's Police Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue.
The fires caused property losses of some 127.9 billion Vietnamese dong (5.03 million U.S. dollars), local media reported Thursday.
The number of fires and deaths has increased compared to 2023. Majority of the fires were reported at residential areas with 823 cases, said the report, according to Xinhua news agency.
Among the 2,222 fires reported nationwide, 1,299 cases have their causes clarified, mostly due to electrical system failure, or careless use of fire and heat sources.
